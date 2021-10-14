BURNS TWP. — The Burns Grange is hosting a jamboree and dinner at 6630 Cole Road.
Dinner is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday and includes ham or turkey subs, salads, chips, dessert, beverage. The cost is $6.
The jamboree is from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door to provide dictionaries for third-graders.
There will be a 50/50 drawing during evening. Refreshments are available.
