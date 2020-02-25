DURAND — The Friends of the Library will conduct their annual winter book sale at the Durand Memorial branch of the Shiawassee District Library Feb. 27-29, and March 2.
Hours for the sale are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
A variety of books for all ages will be available in the sale and will be sorted to make shopping easier. Both hardcovers and paperbacks will be available and will be sold on a suggested donation basis.
All proceeds from the sale will go to the Friends of the Library. The Friends sponsor programs and events for the library including children’s summer reading activities, winter reading for adults, and more.
For further information call the library at (989) 288-3743.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.