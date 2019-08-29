LANSING — Michigan Humanities has opened registration for the 2019-20 Poetry Out Loud program, a recitation competition for high school students.
“We are excited to celebrate the fifteenth year of Poetry Out Loud in Michigan, and look forward to seeing the creative, meaningful ways that students and teachers across the state engage in the arts and humanities through this collaborative program with the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs,” said Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki, Michigan Humanities’ president and CEO.
Poetry Out Loud in Michigan is part of a national initiative and is sponsored by Michigan Humanities, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The program is provided at no cost to schools, teachers, or students, and registration is available at michiganhumanities.org/poetryoutloud. Schools must register before Nov. 21 to participate in the 2019-20 program.
Student champions for each participating school advance to the state competition on March 13 and 14 at the Lansing Crowne Plaza.
Michigan’s state champion receives a $200 cash award, a $500 stipend for his or her school to purchase poetry materials, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to represent Michigan at the national competition from April 27-19.
The first runner-up will receive $100, with $200 for his or her school.
For more information about Poetry Out Loud in Michigan, contact Katie Wittenauer, Michigan Humanities’ director of programs, at (517) 372-7770, or kwittenauer@mihumanities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.