OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Foundation is hosting its 2020 gala at the Lebowsky Center Feb. 1.
This year’s theme celebrates “The Emerald City” from the movie, “The Wizard of Oz.”
The gala event begins in Munchkinland at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails. At 7:30 p.m. patrons will enter the Emerald City where a multi-course dinner will be served, along with specialty desserts, an open bar and dancing for $190 per person.
The “Over the Rainbow” afterglow party begins at 9 p.m. Patrons will enjoy specialty desserts, an open bar and dancing for $75 per person.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Foundation office at (989) 729-4675, visit memorialhealthcarefoundation.org or text Welcometooz to 243-725 and follow the prompts.
