OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering Introduction to Drawing Class for beginning/intermediate adult students from March 16 to April 20.
The six-week course will explore the principles and techniques of representational drawing while working with different genres (still life, figure, landscape, and architecture). Each week will consist of a demo at the beginning of class followed by one-on-one instruction.
The cost is $155 for SAC members or $165 for guests. An adult, SAC annual membership is $40 or $35 for a senior level membership.
Classes are from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
The Shiawassee Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive, Owosso. For information on classes or registration, call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354. Pre-registration and payment required.
Materials needed include: graphite pencils 4H, 2H, HB, 2B, 3B; a kneaded eraser, a pink pearl or plastic eraser, and drawing paper (11-by-14 inch or 16-by-20 inch) Strathmore 400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.