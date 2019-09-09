OWOSSO — The 2019 Downtown Owosso Art Walk is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The public is invited to a celebration of art, music, food, photography, sculpture, literature, craft, and community, all while supporting the downtown shopping district. More than 50 new and familiar artists will display their talents and show off new work throughout downtown.
Stop by the ArtWalk table in Main Street Plaza to get a map of participating businesses as well as a list of this year’s artists and their associated mediums. The plaza area will have additional artisan vendors from throughout the state.
The Shiawassee Arts Council will be open and full of local art. The Curwood Castle, Comstock Cabin and the Woodard Paymaster Building will be displaying art and local artifacts.
