OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is hosting its 33rd annual Holiday Along the River from Saturday through Dec. 31.
More than 80 Michigan artists will be offering original art, gift items and holiday decorations, such as jewelry, pottery, glass, metal work, photos, and paintings in oil, acrylic and watercolors.
A SAC member opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday with refreshments, music and an ornament signing event.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday is a public reception.
Curwood Castle ornaments ($60) will be available to members Saturday and to the public Sunday.
In addition, a Curwood Castle jigsaw puzzle ($20) will be available to members Saturday.
The gallery is open for visits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Dec. 24 and 31, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.
Additional events taking place during the month include wreath making from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, pottery from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, glass-fused pendants from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17, handmade gift tags and bookmarks from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21, watercolor cards from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30, and acrylic cardinal painting from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13.
Children’s gingerbread events are 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
