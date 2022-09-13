OWOSSO — Owosso baker Jill Davis has avoided the dreaded 13th floor of Hotel Henson.
That’s a fancy way of saying that Davis survived elimination on the first episode of “Halloween Baking Championship.”
Davis, who operates Drizzle Cakes and Bakes out of her own home, advanced to the second episode of the eighth season of Food Network’s Halloween-themed baking show that features “blood, bones and brains depicted in a way that is delicious” as contestants battle in a eight-episode season for a $25,000 grand prize.
Set in a 12-floor haunted hotel named after host John Henson, the contestants had to make two confections on Monday’s episode, and were judged by celebrity chefs Zac Young, Carla Hall and Stephanie Boswell.
In the first round of Monday’s episode, “The Thriller,” the 12 contestants from around the country each picked a suitcase with a body part and clothing of a “departed guest,” and they had to imagine what the face belonging to the “departed guest” would’ve looked like and make it in pie form in 21/2 hours.
Davis, who opened her suitcase to find an ankle with a shoe and a bloody sock that she dubbed “Dad foot,” made a mulled wine pie, which she said was “one of her and her husband’s favorite drinks” when they go out.
After the 150 minutes had elapsed, Davis and the other contestants had to explain their pie to the three judges before the judges tasted it.
“I envisioned it to belong to a dad. He and his wife were out for a nature walk and enjoyed some nice mulled wine and then they got mauled,” she explained.
The judges were complimentary of her idea and the aesthetic of her confection.
“Mulled wine, I give up. I’m going home. You win. We’re good here,” Young laughed.
“This looks like a face that’s been ripped off. So real and gruesome and perfect and it goes with the foot,” Boswell said.
The feedback wasn’t all positive.
“I’m going to whine about this a little bit. I think it needs the wine. This filling needs to be drunk (more wine). I wanted it to be a little more juicy, like me after a couple of glasses of mulled wine,” Young said.
“I think it’s a little dry, so you’re missing the goo,” Hall said.
No contestants were eliminated after “The Thriller,” but Maricsa Trejo, a bakery owner from Texas, was declared the winner of the round and told she would receive an advantage in the elimination round. Trejo made a blueberry Danish pie.
In the second round of Monday’s episode, “The Killer,” the contestants were also given 21/2 hours to operate, but they were told that one would be vanquished to the 13th floor at the end. To set up the theme for the round, Henson opened the door of a bathroom and revealed a depiction of the famous shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller “Psycho.”
Henson explained that the last housekeeper made a mess in the room and he had to get rid of her on the way out, but she left a blood stain that Henson couldn’t get out. Henson said the contestants had to make sponge cakes for this round to get rid of the stain.
The sponge cake had to have at least four layers and had to be based off a blood pattern that the contestants drew (Trejo’s reward for winning “The Thriller” was first choice of blood pattern).
Davis, who drew “arterial gush” for her blood pattern, said her pattern was often found on walls and ceilings and she decided to make a vanilla hibiscus sponge cake, with hibiscus lime blood and rose water mascarpone frosting, making the frosting look like a tiled shower with a bathroom sponge on top.
With about an hour remaining in “The Killer,” Henson announced a twist: the contestants had to make an edible knife to be plunged into the cake.
Davis, who described her cake as “beautifully bloody,” used modeling chocolate and hibiscus to make the knife.
The judges were again mostly complimentary of Davis’ work.
“I love it. I get the bathroom tile, your arterial gush is working, and that sponge and knife look perfect. I even see the petals around, like if you were taking a bath with the rose petals in the tub. I get it. Everything about it I love,” Hall said.
“In this you’ve managed to harness the true flavor of a hibiscus so lovely. It’s bright. It’s floral,” Boswell said.
Hall said the only downside was that her hibiscus was “too chewy” and needed to be finer.
After all the judging was completed, contestant AJ Dediego, a home baker from Atlanta, who made a blood orange sponge with white chocolate ganache, was eliminated.
The second episode of “Halloween Baking Challenge” airs at 9 p.m. Sept. 19 on Food Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.