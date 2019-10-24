CHESANING — A benefit is planned for Brett Holland, who is battling cancer.
The spaghetti dinner takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Riverfront Grille, 128 N. Front St. The cost is $10 per person with children under 6 free.
There will be a raffle, bake sale, 50/50 and live music.
Holland, a Corunna High School graduate, and his wife Tracy live in Chesaning with their sons Levi, 10, and Dakota, 7.
For more information, or to make a cash donation, call Deb Moore at (989) 585-3663 or Becky Martin at (989) 845-6189.
