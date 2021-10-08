OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering a six-week watercolor class for returning students with instructor Lisabeth Curnow Oct. 21 through Dec. 2
Classes are 1 to 3:30 p.m. each week on Thursday, except Thanksgiving.
Each week the instructor will start class with a brief demo or warm-up exercise, followed by individualized guidance throughout the painting process.
A supply list will be available on line at shiawasseearts.org or at time of signup.
The fee is $105 for SAC members or $115 for guests. Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 for questions or registration. Pre-registration and payment are required.
