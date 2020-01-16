BURNS TWP. — A jamboree and dinner are planned at the Burns Grange, 6630 Cole Road, Friday.
There will be a variety of homemade soups, including chicken noodle, cheeseburger, tailgate (hamburger vegetable), bean and cream of broccoli. Dinner also includes crackers, salad, dessert and a beverage.
The cost is $6 per person. Serving is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The jamboree follows from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door. Refreshments will be available.
There will be a 50/50 during the evening. The public is welcome.
