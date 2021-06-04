OWOSSO — “Welcome back, Curwood. It’s been a long two years.”
So declared Mayor Chris Eveleth to the large group of people who came to the 44th annual Curwood Festival’s opening ceremony, held Thursday evening in Curwood Castle Park.
The mayor was referring to the festival’s cancellation last year because of the pandemic, and many other officials who addressed the crowd echoed the sentiment.
The Rev. Deb Grazier, in her invocation, thanked God “for the opportunity to gather after missing last year.” David Hood, master of ceremonies, said he was happy to see everybody’s faces, as few people were wearing masks.
“Welcome back to Curwood Country,” said State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, comparing Thursday’s festival launch to “a person in the desert who sees water.”
Noting recent festivals in Laingsburg and Durand drew record crowds, Frederick predicted the same for the Curwood Festival, which runs through Sunday in downtown Owosso.
Members of the color guard and auxiliary from Owosso VFW Post 9455 raised the flag and the Owosso High School marching band played several songs, duties both groups have performed since the first year of the festival, in 1977, Hood said.
Curwood President Brian Reed presented the 2021 Curwood Volunteer of the Year award, given at the president’s discretion, to Kammi Smith, a longtime Curwood volunteer and the chairwoman of the Heritage Parade, set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
“This individual has worked so hard to bring us a parade with over 70 units in it,” Reed said.
Smith said she took up volunteering at the festival after her father, who had put in two decades as a volunteer, stepped down.
“That’s where my legacy comes from,” she said.
The Miss Curwood Festival royal court, including Queen Alayna Best, Princess Lux Parisian and their attendants, came to the ceremony dressed in full royal regalia.
Best described the festival as an event that has given Owosso a small-town feel for 44 years.
“Curwood has always brought the community together,” she said.
Eveleth introduced the festival’s grand marshal, Charles Kincaid, an ordinance enforcement officer for the city of Owosso for 22 years. The mayor read a proclamation naming Kincaid as a “great ambassador of this city” who smiles and waves while doing his job.
Reed noted that the festival will be missing a few attractions this year, including the hospitality tent, as a result of the uncertainties created by the ongoing, if apparently fading, COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rest assured they’ll be back next year,” Reed said. “But enjoy yourselves, have a good time and be safe.”
