OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center Tuesday opened its sixth exhibit of 2021, featuring the work of several local artists.
Among those showcasing their works are Marti Liddle-Lameti and Robert Doran-Brockway, both of Owosso, Glen Lewis of St. Johns, and members of the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild.
The exhibit, which runs through Oct. 31 is sponsored by Dr. Dan Williams and Diane Cutler. The public is invited to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments and music by Pat Carmody from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the SAC, 206 Curwood Castle Drive.
The new show features a variety of artistic media and styles.
Liddle-Lameti taught art and fashion design for Owosso Public Schools for many years, as well as at Kendall College of Art and Design as an adjunct professor. She recently moved her studio to Midland County where she continues to create using a variety of fibrous media.
She said she is inspired by the” magic and beauty of nature,” as she alters and enhances human structures. Using various materials and combining them with wool, silk and other fibers, she “paints” with the fibers to create color, line, texture and movement found in her surroundings.
Her exhibit, “Looking Up-Looking In-Looking Past,” features nearly 60 pieces of her two- and three-dimensional wearable creations.
Doran-Brockway’s art centers on spirituality and all the major influences of his life: music, singing, art, religion, history, philosophy, physics, string theory and mathematics. He also considers the triumph of the human spirit.
His work has appeared in many solo and group shows throughout the U.S., including New York, Boston, Chicago, Asbury Park and Miami. The featured exhibit is call ed“Midwest Artifacts.”
Lewis, a designer and illustrator, is best known for his paintings using color and “a whirlwind of expression.”
He said he enjoys working in mixed media because of the versatility to use various mediums and also uses a variety of drawing and painting techniques. His subject matter ranges from abstract expressionism to landscapes and wildlife. He received his BFA in painting from Western Michigan University.
The Shiawassee Artists’ Guild members showcase works annually at the center. Exhibiting in this year’s “Nature” show are Debbie Auble, Bonnie Brown, Dan Chrenka, Chris Frank, Marie Gougeon, Jann Johnson Lardie, Linda Justice, Susan McGuire, Regina Moskal, Susan Newcom, Jennifer Ross, Linda Ruehle, Linda VanCise and Barb Walworth.
The mid-Michigan artists work in varied art media including painting in oils, acrylics, watercolors and pastels, drawing, pen and ink, printmaking, pottery and ceramic sculpture, jewelry making and collage and more.
The Shiawassee Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission charge.
