CORUNNA — Staff from Peacock Road Family Farm will lead Christmas wreath-making workshops at the Community District Library branches on the following dates.
Class times are 6 to 8 p.m. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. The cost is $10 per registrant, payable in advance.
The program is limited to Community District Library cardholders only.
The schedule is:
Nov. 20
Byron Branch. Call (810) 266-4620.
Nov. 26
Bancroft Branch. (This class if full.)
Dec. 3
Corunna Branch. Call (989) 743-4800.
Dec. 4
Perry Branch. (This class is full.)
Dec. 10
Lennon Branch. Call (810) 621-3202.
Dec. 11
Morrice Branch. This class will be held at the Morrice Senior Center. Call the library at (517) 625-7911.
Dec. 12
New Lothrop Branch. Call (810) 638-7575.
