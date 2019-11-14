OWOSSO — All singles in the area are invited to attend a night of square dancing at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Salem Lutheran Church, 520 W. Stewart St.
Beginners are welcome. Experts will teach participants.
Appetizers begin the evening, dancing starts at 7 p.m. Dessert will be served halfway through. Dress is casual.
The event is hosted by Community Christian Singles.
Parking is at the back of the school off Ryan Street. The cost is $5.
Call Joyce at (989) 277-4520 for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.