Writing a new chapter

OWOSSO — Residents had to miss out on the Curwood Festival last year because of the pandemic, but that might make the event’s return — beginning today — even sweeter.
The 44th annual Curwood Festival kicks off today at 3 p.m. with carnival rides, followed by the traditional opening ceremony set for 6 p.m. at Curwood Castle, and runs through Sunday.
Curwood President Brian Reed said he’s been told by commercial vendors that the crowds at other festivals in Michigan this spring have been “unbelievable.” He expects the same high turnout this weekend in Owosso.
“People want some type of normalcy, they want to get out,” Reed said. “Especially the kids, they want to get out and do things. We’re excited to put the festival back on.”
The castle will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. today, and the nearby Shiawassee Arts Center open from noon to 5 p.m.
That’s only for starters. The Curwood Festival will feature a royal court, grand marshal, Mr. Owosso, Curwood Dog of the Year, two parades, a carnival, marketplace with arts and crafts, a group reenacting history during the 1700-1800s, and a Family Fun Day on Sunday — all put together by hundreds of volunteers and a dedicated board of directors.
However, festival-goers might notice a few things missing from the typically packed roster of events. Because of a lack of volunteer chairpersons, there won’t be a canoe/raft race or a youth fishing derby this year.
And there won’t be an official Curwood beer tent, either. However, Roma’s Back Door will be selling drinks and more out of a tent next to the restaurant. The tent also will host the Mr. Owosso contest finale, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
“The Mr. Owosso competition is always fun. It’s a source of revenue for the festival, but this year it’s also a source of revenue for four local organizations,” Reed said.
The 2021 candidates are Michael Kramer, representing the Shiawassee Family YMCA; Jon Clough, in memory of his son Mark Clough, representing Fiddler’s Green; Christopher Owens, on behalf of the Masonic Temple; and Travis Schneider, representing the Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial fundraising effort.
In addition, the duck race and wine-tasting will be held after the festival, as fundraisers. The duck race is set for Aug. 29, and the wine-tasting event will be held this fall on a date to be announced.
Reed said it was challenging to organize the 2021 festival, not knowing at what stage the pandemic would be this spring. As recently as a few weeks ago, Shiawassee County had among the highest rates of infection in the U.S., Reed noted.
“It was a tough year to plan the festival,” he said. “Would there be another major shutdown? But there wasn’t. We worked through it, and I give (Shiawassee Health Department Director) Larry Johnson all the credit for the great job he’s done.
“Some things are not happening this year, but we’re not thinking about that,” Reed continued. “We’re thinking about all the things people can do this year — even if it’s just walking down the street with a corn dog.”
Despite COVID-19, the Heritage Parade, launching at 2 p.m. Saturday, will boast at least 71 elements. They include units from the Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club, two different clown groups, 2021 Curwood Beautiful Baby Contest grand prize winners, Ashleigh’s Dance Shack and Grand Rapids Comic Con.
“That’s a wonderful, normal number of units in the Heritage Parade for this year,” Reed said. “A lot of people are slowly getting back into the parade, and it’s awesome.”
This year’s theme is “putting the country back in Curwood Country.”
Waving to the crowd from open cars will be this year’s Grand Marshal Charles Kincaid and the Curwood royal court, Queen Alayna Best and attendant Hannah Marcotte; Princess Lux Parisian and attendent Nova Riley.
All four Mr. Owosso candidates will participate in the parade, along with the reigning Mr. Owosso, Justin Horvath, the head of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and a member of the Curwood board.
At least as popular as the Heritage Parade is the Kids in Curwood Country Parade, set for 7 p.m. Friday along Main Street. This year’s theme is “the great outdoors.”
Sunday is Family Fun Day, featuring arts and crafts at Curwood Castle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., such children’s activities as “Monster Mural” running from noon to 2 p.m., Zumba for kids, and a pedal tractor pull.
However, the 3-on-3 basketball tournament that was to be hosted by the Shiawassee Family YMCA Sunday morning was canceled Wednesday due to insufficient registrations.
The Y will still be putting on a half marathon and other running/walking events Saturday morning.
Saturday will also see free tours at the Steam Railroading Institute from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the Curwood Dog of the Year contest at Hopkins Lake Dog Park, with judging beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Reed said he’s thrilled about weather forecasts calling for hot and sunny days throughout the festival. He remembers years when severe weather forced the beer tent to shut down.
“It’s going to be a beautiful weekend,” he said.
Organizers spend a whole year planning the following year’s festival, he said. Currently, they are aiming to recruit more volunteers.
“As we’re taking the festival down, we’re already thinking about next year — adding to and growing Curwood,” Reed said. “We’re always looking for volunteers. If you want to have fun and continue a county tradition, we hope you’ll consider volunteering.”
Interested in becoming a volunteer? Contact the Curwood Festival office at (989) 723-2161 or visit curwoodfestival.com.
