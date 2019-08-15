‘Munsters’ actor to visit Durand

DURAND — The Greater Durand Area Chamber Of Commerce Inc and The End of Summer Cruisin Committee announced this week that Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the 1960s TV show, will be at the 30th annual End of Summer Cruisin’ on Aug. 31.
Patrick is one of the original Munsters, but the only one touring and meeting Munsters’ fans. He will have the classic coffin car with him.
The car show provides trophies for the top 40 vehicles, as well as best of show and mayor’s awards. There will be dash plaques for 200 cards and 30th anniversary giveaways.
Registration is $15. There are divisions for anquie, classic, rods, sports, customs and historical vehicles, as well as 1987 and newer.
Show registration begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 31 with viewing at 9 a.m. Balloting is at noon and awards at 3 p.m.
For more information, call (989) 288-3715 or email office@durandchamber.com.
