OWOSSO — It’s the holiday season, and for many in the greater Shiawassee area, the yearly festivities include attending the Holiday at Lebowsky production at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.
This year’s show, “Holiday at Lebowsky: Christmas in the City” will feature nearly 90 singers and dancers, more than 300 costumes, 12 set pieces and a wide variety of holiday music ranging from the classics to the more contemporary, including a collection of songs from Disney’s “Frozen.”
Tickets for the show — which spans five performances between tonight and Sunday — went on sale during the first week of October. Within 48 hours, approximately 2,000 tickets had been sold, according to Lebowsky’s Artistic Director Garrett Bradley. Currently, all five performances are sold out.
“The buzz about it has just exploded and people are so interested in it,” Bradley said. “People buy tickets the first day they’re able to. It’s become kind of a tradition for people, they feel like it’s the start of their christmas season, they come see us here, do that with us, and it’s the same for our cast. We have such a high percentage of returning cast members because it’s kind of a tradition for them as well, so they all want to be a part of this unique experience.”
During “Christmas in the City,” audience members will be whisked away to New York City, London, Paris — even the beach — as a variety of singers and dancers — some as young as 7 — perform a vast array of Christmas tunes, ranging from traditional religious songs such as “The First Noel” and “We Three Kings,” upbeat jazz standards “Let it Snow” and “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” and contemporary arrangements including “In Summer” and “Love is an Open Door” from Disney’s “Frozen.”
Bradley said making selections is about maintaining a mix of classics the audience will recognize along with something new.
“We keep little elements that are familiar every year, but we really change the show every year, so we try to come up with new ideas of different locations or different time periods, or different things so that it always feels fresh, you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get,” Bradley said. “We always try to throw in a few things that you wouldn’t expect.”
The Holiday at Lebowsky show was performed for many years before a 2007 arson fire closed the Lebowsky Center for seven years, according to Bradley. When the theater reopened in 2014, he knew they had to bring it back, but with a bit of a twist.
“As a child, I performed in a version of the show. Back then it used to be more of an idea where they would ask the dance studio I danced at to come, and they would ask a singer to prepare something on their own and it would just be more of a variety review,” Bradley said. “When we reopened the theater and started this six years ago, we took it to more of creating the show here and then auditioning the talent to be a part of this production.
“It’s a really interesting process because we rehearse separately,” Bradley continued. “We start in October with some of our youth dancers and then in November with our singers and they all rehearse at different times, but they’re all staged together in the numbers (songs), so within a few rehearsals here at the stage we put it all together.”
The majority of the show will feature live singing and dancing simultaneously rather than dancers performing separately to a recorded vocal track, according to Bradley, and, as evidenced during Wednesday night’s dress rehearsal, the show really clicks along, with quick transitions and scene changes throughout.
As one of the set builders, Dan Wenzlick had a hand in creating a variety of elements, which features a double-decker bus, a covered bridge, an igloo and phone booths, among other items.
“We do knock ourselves out trying to create everything Garrett envisions, but when we see the performance, our many weeks of labor seem worth it,” Wenzlick said. “I thought I had built my last igloo when I was about 10 years old, but I was wrong…I must say Styrofoam is bit more difficult to work with than ice and snow!”
In many ways, the annual holiday show has become a gateway, drawing cast members back to the Lebowsky Center for future productions, according to Bradley. This year, cast members from as far as Ann Arbor and Detroit have commuted regularly to take part in the show, he said.
“We didn’t set out to do this, but indirectly we realized that the gateway between our actors doing musical theater and dancers in our area who were really passionate about similar art forms — but were performing separately — started to coexist because of this show,” Bradley said. “We found dancers who actually wanted to start auditioning for our musicals, and then when we just did ‘Matilda,’ a ton of the kids that danced in our holiday show actually ended up being some of the principal characters in the show…They had beautiful singing voices and were good actors and we didn’t even know…We’re kind of opening that door so the kids, both the dancers and the actor/singers have gotten a different exposure to one another.”
Since bringing the holiday show back in 2014, Bradley has often been approached my members of the community who note that it’s their favorite show, he said. With all five shows selling out in days, he admits he’s grateful for the community’s support.
“We’re just finishing our sixth year here in the newly restored building, and the attendance and the interest and the excitement just continues to grow every year,” Bradley said. “It makes me hopeful for the future that all this hard work that we’ve put into it the last six years and all the passion we have for the future is warranted and merited and hopefully we’re going to keep elevating with our community.”
As for what he hopes theater patrons take away this weekend, Bradley said it’s about more than getting into the holiday spirit.
“I think naturally we always find songs that we personally connect to that help us remember to take stock in the people around us and be present in our lives, be thankful and grateful for what we have,” Bradley said. “I really think the cast feels that and emulates that every night, so I think this is more than just entertainment value for people. It’s just a really heartfelt show and so I hope it inspires people to just go out there and kind of celebrate that joy and kindness with other people, and also take a little time to relax and enjoy this special time of year.”
Performances are slated for 7 p.m. today through Sunday, as well as 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Despite all five shows being sold out, Bradley said he encourages those interested in the show to call the box office at (989) 723-4003 to get on the waiting list. Any tickets that are returned to the box office prior to any of the performances will be redistributed to those on the list, he said.
