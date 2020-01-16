BENNINGTON TWP. — The Shiawassee Democratic Party is hosting Stand Up Shiawassee from 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at Fortitude Outdoor Fitness and Venue, 4366 S. M-52.
Tickets are $30 in advance (online) or $35 at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the comedy starts at 8 p.m., with two hours of humor.
Comedians performing include Ella Horwedel, Will Green, Nardos Osterhart and Nick Leydorf.
There will be a full bar and raffles during the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.