Events slated around area for Independence Day

Shiawassee County will again be abuzz with festivities celebrating Independence Day on Monday. There will certainly not be a shortage of fireworks, food, flags or family fun in the county in the next few days.
With the exception of Chesaning, which hosted its annual parade Thursday with fireworks at Showboat Park, the Independence Day events are all scheduled to take place in the next few days.
Bancroft
The Village of Bancroft isn’t hosting any “official” activities, but Village President Brian Barnum said there will be what he called “home-grown fireworks.” Festivities will kick off at Lions Park at 4 p.m.
“We’re not hiring professional fireworks; it’s going to be a grassroots event with neighbors shooting off fireworks,” Barnum said.
Fireworks begin at dusk, and Barnum said Lions Park would be the optimal viewing location.
A food truck will be on hand.
Corunna
The 32nd annual 4th of July Celebration, themed “The Grand Ole Flag,” commences 7 a.m. Monday at McCurdy Park with a pancake breakfast.
The Fire Cracker Parade kicks off in the downtown at 11 a.m., and festivities conclude with the Celebration Fireworks Finale at dusk.
There is no shortage of festivities between the pancake breakfast and dusk fireworks. Events include a 5K Run and Walk beginning at 8 a.m. at Stu Coutts Pavilion, Corunna’s 4th of July Car Show that runs between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and features live entertainment from DJ Scott Kool, belt sander races and activities for kids, including face paintings.
For more information, visit corunna4th.org.
Byron
The Village of Byron is hosting Byron family Fun Day on July 9. The events begin with a pig roast at noon at Byron Masonic Lodge, and conclude with fireworks at dusk at the football field. Other highlights of the July 9 celebration includes a parade at 3 p.m., a duck race, the annual cardboard boat regatta at Byron Park. Live music will be performed by the local band “Chosen” under the pavilion at Byron Park between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
