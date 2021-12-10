DURAND — The Durand Railroad Days Royalty Committee is accepting applications for 2022 Railroad Days queen, attendant, princess and prince.
The qualifications for Miss Railroad Days candidates include being between the ages of 15 and 19, attend or have attended Durand Area High School or have a Durand mailing address.
The annual princess contest is being sponsored by the Bancroft Lioness Lions Club and the prince contest is being sponsored by Randy Wise. The contests are for girls/boys ages 8 through 11 who attend Durand Area Schools or have a Durand mailing address.
A crowning ceremony is planned for 6:30 p.m. March 18 in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station, 200 Railroad St.
Royalty will represent the 47th annual Durand Railroad Days festival May 12-15.
Applications are available on the Durand Railroad Days website durandrailroaddays.com and can be found on Durand Railroad Days’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
