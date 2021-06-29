OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is starting up an open oil/acrylic painting workshop.
The six-week series will be held at the arts center from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays between July 7 and Aug. 11.
Participants will receive one-on-one instruction while exploring the painting genre of their choice (still life, landscape, portraiture, non-objective abstract, etc.). It’s an opportunity to experiment with something new or to improve upon something students currently find challenging.
Students need to bring their own supplies. Mineral spirits will be provided. The artist/instructor is Philip Ruehle. The adult class is appropriate for anyone ages 16 and up.
The cost is $125 for a SAC member or $135 for a guest. An annual individual membership is $40 and a senior level is $35.
Pre-registration and payment are required. Call (989) 723-8354. The arts center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive. Classrooms and galleries are handicap accessible.
