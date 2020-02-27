OWOSSO — All students grades nine to 12 in Shiawassee County, Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie are invited to participate in the Shiawassee Arts Center’s 48th annual High School Art Scholarship Show and Competition April 27 to May 3.
The SAC will award $2,000 in scholarships, including the $500 Janis Kazen Award, presented at the reception May 3.
Applications may be found at shiawasseearts.org, at the Shiawassee Arts Center and may also be obtained from high school art instructors. Students do not need to be currently enrolled in an art class. Home school and private high school students are welcome.
SAC Art Education Director Linda Ruehle said, “Since the establishment of SAC in 1972, more than $85,000 in scholarships and awards have been granted to provide students with recognition and financial assistance in their artistic growth. Professional artists from out of the district, will be judging the work on originality, creativity, technical skill and presentation.”
For more information or questions call (989) 723-8354.
