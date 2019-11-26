Seasonal celebration

ELSIE — For the past 20 years of Elsie’s Winter Wonderland Celebration, the part of cuddly Santa Claus has been played by Ovid’s top cop.
Police Chief Al Goodrich started volunteering to play Kris Kringle when the then-current Santa couldn’t participate any more. Goodrich kept returning, and will be at it again this year during the village’s Christmas celebration, which kicks off with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in downtown Elsie.
“I do it for the kids,” Goodrich said. “I just love children, and the glow in the kids’ eyes is just awesome.”
The chief happened to be around when one of the event organizers said the former Santa had dropped out and she worried the event was “in trouble.” Someone looked at Goodrich and told him he fit the bill for St. Nick.
“I’m a big guy,” Goodrich explained, adding he wasn’t the least bit insulted. “I laughed. I told them I would try it, and I did. I enjoyed it.”
He does a high-class Santa, sporting a suit from Bronner’s in Frankenmuth that was so pricey, it had to be financed through a partnership between Elsie and Ovid.
Goodrich’s faux white beard is thick and life-like, but doesn’t hold up well over time. Goodrich said he has to replace it every other year, making the purchase at Bronner’s. The cost is $90, but it’s worth it, he said — especially now that his fiancee, Corrie Shiley, is playing the part of Mrs. Claus. The pair are planning to tie the knot early next year.
The chief plays Santa for the cities of Ovid and DeWitt, too, and at the annual Shop With a Cop charity event in Clinton County.
But he has a soft spot for Elsie’s celebration, which features a parade, caroling, special welcome to the crowd by Village President Tom Frink, tree and street lighting, and Santa tinkering in his “workshop” inside the village hall.
“Elsie has a beautiful light parade,” Goodrich said. “It’s one of the best ones around.”
The parade ends in front of the village hall, where carols are sung and the countdown to the lighting of the village’s tree commences.
If weather permits, people will be able to gather around a bonfire and munch on cookies and popcorn, and sip hot chocolate. For the past couple of years, it’s been too cold to have a fire, but organizers are hoping for the best this time around, Elsie Village Manager Shane Grinnell said.
Children can join Santa in his workshop, sit on his lap, tell him what they want for Christmas and get their photo taken.
Everything’s free, which is how Elsie likes to put on a celebration, Grinnell said.
“Everybody’s invited. People should bring the kids,” he said said. “Elsie’s motto is, ‘Small town, big heart.’ This (event) has a small town, Christmas feel.”
Grinnell said organizers are encouraging more people to participate in the parade. No need to register in advance, he said: People can just show up at the parade lineup at 6:30 p.m. with a unit. The only requirement is that it must have Christmas lights.
He said parade-goers will see Santa (Goodrich) cruising down the street in a fire truck, and can expect local Girl Scouts to display floats and drivers to show up with decorated school buses.
For more information, visit the village of Elsie’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.