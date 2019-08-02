Motorcycle ride to benefit child with cancer

DURAND — On Saturday, the Durand Eagle Riders will present their 15th Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Charity Run and, as always, the proceeds go to the family of a child who is coping with cancer.
The late Bert Loomis, a founding member of the Durand Eagle Riders who died in a motorcycle crash about four years ago, started the annual event. His fellow riders have kept it going.
“This was Bert’s baby. He had a heart for kids,” Riders member and past president Mike Harrington said, adding that the event is ideal for the Riders, a subgroup of the Durand Fraternal Order of Eagles 3851. “It’s people helping people — that’s the Eagles’ motto.”
This year’s recipient will be the family of 7-year-old James — whose last name wasn’t announced — who lives in Genesee County. James was diagnosed two years ago with Stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
He has undergone 13 rounds of treatment and two stem-cell transplants, performed at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. James loves superheroes and Superman is his favorite, family members have said.
The Cruisin 4 a Cure Charity Run kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Durand Eagles Aerie, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road, with breakfast and registration for the 100-mile run. Breakfast is $7.
The cost for the run is $25 per driver and $15 per passenger, and includes an event T-shirt.
Participants don’t have to ride a motorcycle; any type of vehicle is fine. In past years, jeeps, cars filled with passengers — even a moped — have participated.
“As long as they’re out there riding, we don’t care,” Harrington said. “Everybody’s welcome.”
Riders leave for the run between 10 and 11 a.m. There will be four stops (not identified in order to preserve surprises), with the group ending up back at the Durand Eagles Aerie.
Dinner is a taco bar opening at 4 p.m. The cost is $8. A silent auction will conclude at 6 p.m. Any leftovers from a bake sale set for Friday during the fish fry will also be available for purchase Saturday. Leftover T-shirts will sell for $20.
Attendees don’t have to join the cruise to participate in the other activities. Whenever it’s possible, the family receiving the proceeds — which are paid out in the form of gas cards, hotel rooms, food cards, etc. — attends the dinner.
“Organizing the run is a lot of work, very stressful, but at the end of the day, seeing how happy the family (is) is great,” Riders member and past secretary Nikki Harrington, Mike’s wife, said. “They cry, we cry. I care about how the families feel.”
Many of the families who have been helped in the past attend subsequent events to support the latest recipients, she said. Also, Riders members keep in touch with the families through the years.
In the past 15 years, four children have been lost, the Harringtons said.
There’s typically a good turnout for the Cruisin 4 a Cure Charity Run. Last year, about 178 people took part in the cruise, and many others came for the dinner and auction.
Riders member Kim Moon is serving as the chairman of Saturday’s event. Hankerd Sportswear is the T-shirt sponsor.
