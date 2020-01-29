The Corunna High School snow sculpting team competed in Frankenmuth this past week during Zehnder’s Snowfest. Teacher Shannon Dasen led the team, from left, of Maria McCreadie, Kirstein Dowland, Nadine Stowell and Lexi LaLonde in the high school competition. The team sculpted “Woodland Cabin,” seen above, depicting chipped wood, tree bark patterns, a fairy and other details. They finished fifth.
