OWOSSO TWP. — The DeVries Nature Conservancy is hosting its annual Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19.
The family friendly event is free and full of activities, including horse-drawn hayrides, face painting, s’more roasting by a bonfire, a leaf/straw pile, crafts and games.
Cider and doughnuts, and popcorn will also be available for free.
For more information, visit devriesnature.org or call (989) 723-3365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.