Elsie groups plan day for veterans, public

ELSIE — American Legion Post 502 and the Elsie Food Bank are hosting the fifth annual Warriors Appreciation Rally Sept. 14 in the Elsie Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be demonstrations, equipment on display and other attractions.
Among attractions are firefighting displays, police equipment, military recruiters, emergency vehicles, vendors, a car show, veterans service officers and music.
A Life Flight helicopter will be on hand. Two are slated to land during the day.
