Local author pens new children’s book, ‘The Dream War’

OWOSSO — Owosso author Julie Wenzlick finished penning her latest children’s picture book in February, not long before the coronavirus pandemic shut down local schools, keeping her away from her favorite audience: kids.
Retiring from teaching six years ago, Wenzlick quickly returned to the classroom with her books, and cutouts and stuffed animals based on characters. She would read the stories and teach students the songs and chants she’d composed to go with them.
Now, the viral outbreak has put her one-woman show on hold, though her new book, “The Dream War,” illustrated by Jaime Buckley, is still available for purchase and she is considering putting on livestreamed events.
“I’m very disappointed but, naturally, I want the children to be safe and me to be safe,” Wenzlick, 66, said. “I hope one day I get to go back to all my fun.”
Like three of her earlier five children’s books, “The Dream War” is a rhyming tale featuring siblings — and often sibling rivals — Annabelle and Maisie, based loosely on Wenzlick’s 9- and 5-year-old granddaughters, who have the same names.
Vying for their parents’ praise, the sisters try to outdo each other with their telling of the wild dreams they’ve made up.
“I lived in Australia. My house was a shoe! I played in a band on a Didgeridoo,” Annabelle says at one point. “So what!” Maisie retorts. “I played bagpipes aboard a big ship while Mommy and Daddy did 500 flips!”
Wenzlick said her son, Jim Shaw, and daughter-in-law Shannon Shaw told her the story was fitting. During the pandemic, both parents are working from their Clarkston home while the girls are cared for by a babysitter in another part of the house. However, interruptions are not rare.
Wenzlick, who taught English at Chesaning High School for 37 years, began writing when she was only 10 years old, creating “A Tale of A Dragon” when she was a fourth-grader at Central Elementary in Owosso.
Much later, she would share her “One Hungry Dragon,” based on that childhood effort, with fourth-graders at Central, along with students in Ovid, Elsie, Owosso, Chesaning and Flushing.
She jazzes up her book presentations with chants and songs, having composed more than 100 songs since the 1980s. The pastime led to her original musical comedy, “Singles File,” which was performed in Buckham Alley Theater in Flint and won a Community Theater Association of Michigan award.
“It has surprised me how much children respond to the books and remember the songs I’ve written,” Wenzlick said. “When they hear the Doodlebug song, the delight on their faces is priceless.”
In addition to “The Dream Wars,” she has published three other Annabelle and Maisie books: “Santa’s Dilemma: To Eat or Not to Eat,” “The Day Maisie Picked a Daisy and “The Day Annabelle Got Bitten by a Doodlebug.”
The Annabelle and Maisie books are illustrated by Utah artist Buckley, with whom Wenzlick has forged a lasting working relationship.
“I like his style,” Wenzlick said of Buckley. “He’s got the humor in his work, and I don’t draw.”
If that’s not enough, there’s also “Santa’s Dilemma, to Eat or Not to Eat,” based on a short story Wenzlick wrote for a creative writing class in 1967, and “One Hungry Dragon.”
A few years ago, she won an award from the prestigious Writer’s Digest magazine for her independently published children’s stories.
Wenzlick, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English/journalism and a master’s degree in English education, does publicity work for the Owosso Community Players, in which she volunteers with her husband, Dan Wenzlick, who creates scenery.
Julie Wenzlick uses her writing skills to put together hardcover books memorializing each year’s offerings at the Lebowsky Center, the pages splashed with photos and detailed text.
“The Dream War,” released in June, and her other books and matching coloring books, aimed at ages 4 to 8, can be purchased at Broad Street Pharmacy in Chesaning, Hass Vision Centers in Owosso, Durand and Chesaning, on Amazon or at her website juliewenzlick.com.
Wenzlick said she would be happy to personally fulfill book orders. Email her at juliewenzlick@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.