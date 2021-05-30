LAINGSBURG — Carnival rides and a variety of food vendors filled the streets of downtown Saturday as part of the Laingsburg Lions Club Springtime Festival.
The 38th installment of the annual festival has a few differences this year, among them an additional day, with a scheduling conflict by carnival company Arnold Amusements shifting festivities to this weekend.
The schedule change allowed Arnold Amusements to provide a larger selection of rides than in years past, adding to the plethora of games and food offerings enjoyed by residents Saturday.
Festivities continue today with breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion. The arts and crafts show resumes shortly thereafter at noon, to be followed by carnival rides at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m. Monday, the Lions Club conducts its grand prize raffle drawing in the parking lot of Leonards Hardware, 271 E. Grand River Road. Tickets cost $10 apiece or three for $20. Prizes include a customized golf cart (first place), $500 cash (second place), a $400 grill from Leonards Hardware (third place) and a $400 meat bundle from Sage Market (fourth place). A “mystery prize” will be awarded to the fifth-place winner, organizers said.
Proceeds from the event will help pay for new playground equipment at Bates Scout Park, among other community initiatives, organizers said.
