A tale or two of Ireland

OWOSSO — In the mid-1800s, thousands of people from Ireland escaped a deadly potato famine to come to Michigan, where they faced the challenges of their new lives with humor and resilience.
Owosso resident Elizabeth Rice and her cousin Pat Commins — who lives in Dublin, Ireland — tell some of the immigrants’ stories in the recently published book “Irish Immigrants in Michigan: A History in Stories.”
Over the course of two years, the pair traveled across the state, talking to hundreds of people and conducting research in local libraries and historical society offices.
“Everywhere we went, I was amazed at the welcome we got from librarians, archivists, genealogists and especially the descendants of immigrants who fascinated me with their stories,” Commins said in an email.
“These immigrants were people who, in my mind, needed strength, talent, guile and humor to survive. But, they did more than survive. Their lives became part of Michigan history that has come down through the years.
“I have been enriched from the experience of co-authoring the book with Elizabeth,” he continued, “and am left with a feeling of awe for those thousands of immigrants who first came to live in Michigan.”
The result of their exhaustive work is a compilation of true accounts about ordinary folks who who led extraordinary lives — one story from each of the state’s 83 counties.
There is Eugene and Abbie Downey, who emigrated to Canada and eventually to Cass County, where they were so respected, the town of Downeyville was named for them. Their son James became a priest known for his compassion for people.
There is Patrick Henry O’Brien, born to Irish immigrants under a bluff next to a coal mine in Keweenaw County, who became a lawyer and eventually the state attorney general and a probate judge for Wayne County.
In Shiawassee County, there is Bridget King, who left her husband and children in Ireland to travel to New York in order to earn enough money as a servant to ensure her family’s survival. Later paying the family’s passage to New York, they all traveled to Michigan. In 1853, they traded 40 acres plus $200 for 480 acres in Hazelton Township. The Kings’ three sons fought in the Civil War; only two made it home alive.
“All of our stories add a personal touch to Michigan’s early statehood years,” Rice said. “We have stories about lumbermen, rail workers, miners, ship workers, lighthouse keepers, teachers, pharmacists, sheriffs, politicians, homesteaders, farmers, writers, fur trappers, soldiers, adventurers and more.”
In almost every case, Rice and Commins were able to trace the immigrants back to the Irish county they hailed from and the discovered reasons they left, which included such things as political unrest, wanderlust, adventure and a famine due to the failure of potato crops from 1845-50, which killed a million people.
Rice and Commins, both retired teachers who didn’t know they were related to each other until the late 1970s, said they were spurred to write “Irish Immigrants in Michigan” by their own Irish roots, a realization of how many Irish people emigrated to Michigan in the 1800s and the dearth of written works on the subject.
It all started one day during a visit to Owosso Commins, accompanied by Rice, visited St. Paul Cemetery. Commins said he was astonished by the number of headstones bearing Irish names.
“I might as well have been back home in a cemetery in Ireland,” Commins recalled. “The usual questions popped into my head: Who were these people? Where in Ireland did they come from? How did they get to Owosso? Why did they come?”
The cousins, who had previously given joint presentations to groups on topics from Irish history in Michigan, decided to put their interests and skills to work to create “Irish Immigrants in Michigan.” Commins focused on research, Rice on writing.
“We were humbled more than anything else to really take in not only who would make this crossing to America and who would stay in Ireland, but also what happened when they arrived,” Rice said.
The new immigrants would have to start all over in Michigan, then mostly untamed territory. Rice said she was moved to read how many of the struggling families lost children to illness — sometimes five or six in the space of a few weeks — but kept putting one foot in front of the other.
“Their resiliency is quite humbling,” Rice said. “How they held on to their humor and faith — there’s a lot to admire.”
The authors aimed to highlight stories about both men and women from all walks of life that represented the Irish immigrants of the period.
“They were people who didn’t have much but could come to Michigan and begin new lives,” Rice said. “There was no limit to what they could accomplish here.”
In the end, the authors found more stories than they could include in a single book so they are planning a second, Rice said.
Published by the History Press, “Irish Immigrants in Michigan” — featuring many photographs — can be purchased at Hankerd Sportswear in downtown Owosso. It is also available online through bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble, Schuler Books, independent bookshops, Amazon and Google.
Rice is a 1978 Owosso High School graduate who holds a bachelor’s degree from Albion College and a master’s from the University of Michigan who taught at St. Paul School in Owosso and elsewhere. She was born and raised in Owosso.
Commins is a former teacher and administrator, and longtime student of Irish history who has traveled widely throughout his career.
He shares Rice’s definite soft spot for Michigan and its people.
“Traveling around Michigan in pursuit of our project I had the opportunity of contrasting the landscape of Ireland with that of Michigan,” he said. “In particular, I was surprised at the size of the farms, with some of the cornfields spreading out to the horizon and it was amazing to see so many deer and wild turkeys roaming at will throughout the countryside.
“Above all, my most vivid memories are about the people of Michigan,” Commins continued. “Without exception, they gave me a wonderful, warm welcome, were generous with their time and their memories, and made me feel at home in their company.”
