Owosso set to ‘glow’ with holiday spirit

OWOSSO — Glow Owosso is ready to celebrate its 10th year Friday night as the community lights up with holiday spirit from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“We’re always excited to hold Glow,” said Owosso Main Street Executive Director Josh Adams. “It’s a great time when people come home to visit family. It’s a great way for the holiday season to get started.”
He said in addition to the normal light decorations that turn downtown Owosso into a beautiful holiday scene, organizers are adding daytime decorations to several parks and other downtown sites.
Festivities Friday commence with the 5K run/walk at 5:30 p.m. Participants who sign up in advance will be given an Owosso Glow bag with “downtown swag.” The cost is $35. Participants can sign up for the event at Hankerd’s Sportswear, 116 W. Exchange St.
Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female runners, and the top three places in each age group. The groups consist of 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and over. The race will be professionally timed by the Michigan Running Foundation, and is endorsed by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and is part of the Michigan Fitness Foundation Challenge.
Proceeds from the race will support other downtown Owosso Glow activities.
The Glow Parade begins at 6:45 p.m. on Washington Street, and organizers are expecting to draw about 20 to 35 floats again for this year’s edition. The parade will begin at the corner of East Oliver and North Washington streets, and end in front of Capitol Bowl at the intersection of South Washington and Jerome Ave.
Santa will arrive during the parade and be on hand for the lighting of Owosso’s Christmas Tree at 7:30 p.m. in Main Street Plaza.
The tree, which measures about 36 feet tall, was put up by organizers Nov. 5. The metal tree saw several rings added to the bottom last year, increasing the overall height and size of the tree. Adams said red and green lights were added this year, and event-goers will see the difference.
“The whole downtown will be decorated with lights this year,” Adams added.
The 2019 Owosso Glow Queen ws crowned Nov. 23 at the D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center in Owosso Township. Kathy Watson and Betty Caverson were the candidates.
All events will take place regardless of inclement weather, so attendees are encouraged to dress warm and be prepared for the weather.
“Glow is also an opportunity for people to take advantage of the small businesses downtown and for people who are from out of town do some shopping while they’re attending the other events,” Adams added, and noted that business owners downtown look forward to the infusion of customers during the Glow Owosso events.
For more information, visit the Glow Owosso Facebook page.
