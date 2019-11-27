Muffins From Heaven
4 cups Bisquick or Jiffy Mix
5 tbsp. sugar
1 can or bottle 12-ounce Beer (Chilled)
In large bowl, combine Bisquick and sugar. Mix well. Gradually add beer and stir until well combined. Divide batter equally into baking cups. 12 count muffin pan.
Bake at 350 degrees, 40-45 minutes or until muffins are large and puffy and lightly brown on top. You can’t taste the beer, but the malt and sugar make it rise. You can have them plain or add 1 cup blueberries.
Southern Fried Cabbage
5 slices bacon, Fried (set aside) 1 tbsp. Vinegar
Save Grease 2 tbsp. Brown Sugar
1 Chopped onion (not fine) 2 tbsp. Worcestshire Sauce
Cabbage – Chopped 1 tbsp. minced garlic
Add liquid to Cabbage, etc. Cook 30 minutes in fry pan. Last add fried Bacon.
Fruit Salad
1-20-ounce can Pineapple Chunks (Drain and Save) 1 tbsp. Lemon juice
1 can Mandarin Oranges and/or Sliced Peaches ½ cup sugar
2-3 Apples (cubed) 1 tbsp. cornstarch
2-3 Bananas (cubed)
Red Grapes Seedless
In sauce pan, mix ¾ cup pineapple juice, ½ cup orange juice and 1 tbsp.lemon juice, add sugar mix (1/2 cup sugar and 1 tbsp. Cornstarch)
Cook until thick, pour warm-cool sauce over fruits. Chill.
Fudge Brownies
¾ cup flour 2 eggs
¼ tsp. salt 1/3 cup melted butter
½ tsp. baking powder 1 tsp. Vanilla
1 cup white sugar 1 cup chopped walnuts
1/3 cup cocoa
Mix Flour, salt, baking powder, together. Add sugar and cocoa. Eggs and butter. Last, add vanilla and nuts. Put in pan. Grase 8x8 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Never Fail Chocolate Frosting
½ cup brown sugar 1/8 tsp salt
2 tbsp. butter ¼ cup water
1 sq. chocolate (4-ounce) ½ cup chopped walnuts
Blend all together. Place on low heat to cook. 3 minutes. Stirring to prevent sticking. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Add about 1 cup powdered sugar for consistency. Add walnuts.
Enough for 1 loaf or 12 cupcakes.
Sugarless Gingerbread
1 egg – well beaten 1 ½ cup flour
1 ¼ cup molasses 1 ½ tsp. soda
½ cup melted shortening 1 tsp. cinnamon
¾ cup hot water 1 tsp. ginger
½ tsp. clove and salt
Mix dry ingredients well after each item. Pour into well greased 8x8 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Dottie Hamlin, Corunna
Mom’s Fabulous Salad
1 small box instant vanilla pudding 2 ½ bananas (sliced)
1 small can crushed pineapple (drained) ½ cup apples (chopped)
½ cup walnuts ½ cup marachino cherries
1 8-ounce cool whip
Mix pudding according to box. Add remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Put on lettuce leaf or in a parfait glass or your favorite bowl. Enjoy!
Supreme Carrot Salad
1 cup chopped onions 2 quarts cooked carrots
2 green peppers 1 can tomato soup
½ cup oil ¼ cup vinegar
1 cup sugar 1 tsp. dry mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Bring to boil soup, oil, vinegar, sugar, dry mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Add onions and peppers. Pour over the cooked, sliced carrots. You can serve hot or cold.
Quick Barbecues
1 pound hamburger 1 medium onion (chopped)
1 teaspoon salt 1 stick celery (cut finely)
¼ teaspoon pepper ½ can tomato soup(undiluted)
Cook onion and celery over moderate heat until tender. Add hamburger, salt and pepper. Cook until hamburger is done. Add soup and simmer until well blended. Serve hot on plain or toasted buns.
Simple Cherry Cake
1 large can cherry pie filling 1 large can crushed pineapple
1 white cake mix 1 stick butter or margarine
1 ½ cups oatmeal 1 ½ cups chopped nuts
Cool whip or ice cream for serving
Spread pie filling in glass oblong dish, on top of that, spread the pineapple. Next, sprinkle dry cake mix on top. Slice margarine and put on top. Sprinkle oatmeal on top of the margarine and last sprinkle with nuts on top.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour. Cake will be in layers. Top with cool whip or ice cream when time to serve.
Grandma K’s Tomato Soup Spice Cake
2 cups flour 1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon cloves 1 teaspoon nutmeg
½ cup shortening 1 cup sugar
1 cup condensed tomato soup 1 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup raisins
Sift flour, soda, baking powder and spices. Cream shortening and sugar until fluffy. Add dry ingredients and soup. Stir in nuts and raisins. Pour into small greased tube pan or loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Let stand at least a day before serving. It is better with cream cheese frosting.
Cathy Baumgardner, Owosso
Sallie’s Scalloped Corn
1 can creamed style corn 2 tablespoons sugar
½ cup milk 4 tablespoons melted butter
¼ cup flour ¼ tsp. salt
2 eggs
Mix flour, sugar and salt. Gradually add milk to the mixture. Add eggs and beat. Stir in corn and butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.
Golfer’s Sloppy Joe’s
1 lb ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 can mushroom soup
Brown meat until redness is gone. Add onions and brown, add mushroom soup. Serve on hamburger buns.
7 Layer Taco Pie
1 16-ounce can fried beans 1 tbs. Taco Seasoning Mix
1 cup sour cream 1 cup salsa
1 cup shredded cheese ½ cup chopped green onions
2 tbs. green olives (sliced)
Mix beans and taco seasoning mix. Spread on bottom of 9” pie plate. Layer rest of ingredients over beans mixture; cover, refrigerate until chilled. Serve with tortilla chips.
Sallie VanEver, Corunna
Aunt Maida’s Sugar Cookies
2 cups flour 1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. soda ½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. nutmeg ½ cup margarine, softened
1 cup white sugar 2 eggs
Mix flour, powder, soda, salt nutmeg and margarine. Mix sugar and eggs in a separate bowl. Combine all ingredients and drop by teaspoonfuls on baking sheet. Flatten a little with fork. Put raisins or nuts in the middle if you like. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 15 minutes.
Jan Alchin, Owosso
Rollout Cookies (that never fail)
1 pound butter 2 tsp. vanilla
2 cup sugar ½ tsp. salt
4 beaten eggs 8 cups flour
2 tsp. soda, dissolved in ½ cup milk
Cream butter and sugar. Mix in rest in the given order. Chill dough several hours. Keep chilled while working with small amounts of it. Roll out dough – cut into shapes – place on parchment lined sheets. Bake at 350 degrees 8-12 minutes.
Holly Wreaths (spritz)
1 cup buter 1 tsp. vanilla
3 -ounce cream cheese 2 cups sifted flour
½ cup sugar
Cream butter and cheese, add sugar, cream well. Add vanilla, slowly add flour, mix well. Put through cookie press on ungreased sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 8-10 minutes at 400 degrees. Watch closely – don’t over cook – should not be browned.
Lynne Porter, Durand
Apple Cobbler
Mix 1 cup sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, in small bowl. Peel, core and slice 3 pounds Macintosh Apples. In a sauce pan, sprinkle above sugar and spices over apples as they are sliced. Add 2 tbsp. Tapioca and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Pour into 1 ½ qt. baking dish.
Sift together: 2 cups flour, 2 tbsp. sugar, 1 tbsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. salt. With 2 knives, cut up 6 tbsp. shortening until it looks like “meal”. Stir in 1 cup milk. Drop by spoonful onto apples. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes until golden brown.
Barbara Mascho, Morrice
Going to Church Windows with Grandma
1 12-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 stick butter
1 package miniature colored marshmallows
Melt chocolate chips, butter over low heat,
Cool slightly
Fold onto wax paper, sprinkled with coconut, chopped walnuts or crushed peppermint sticks. All are great!
Shape into 2 logs
Chill, then cut into slices
Grammy’s Gumdrop Cake
3 pounds of gumdrops 1 ½ cup raisins
3 cups flour 1 ½ cup chopped walnuts
Before mixing batter, cut up 3 pounds of gumdrops (leave out the black ones). Put into large bowl with 3 cups of flour, 1 ½ cup chopped walnuts, 1 ½ cup raisins.
3 cups sugar 1 ½ cup butter
3 eggs
Cream together in separate bowl.
16 oz jar of unsweetened applesauce 1 ½ cup warm water
1 ½ tsp. vanilla 3 cups flour
1 ½ tsp. cinnamon ¼ tsp. cloves
½ tsp. salt
Add to creamed mixture.
Once everything is creamed together, add to gumdrops mixture. Spray or put wax paper on bottom of 4x8 pans. (Will need 4 pans, large amount of mixture.)
Bake at 300 degrees for 1 ½ hours. Check with toothpick. Should come out clean. Better than fruit cake. Enjoy!
Teresa Hine, Owosso
Caramel Bars
1 ½ cups all purpose flour 1 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1 ¼ cups packed brown sugar ¾ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt 1 cup melted butter
1 (14-ounce) bag caramels ½ cup whipping cream
1 ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In medium bowl, combine Flour, oats brown sugar, baking soda, salt and butter. Mix well, reserve 2/3 cup; set aside. Press remaining batter in bottom of 9x13 pan. Spray with Pam. Bake 10 mins.
Meanwhile, in top of double boiler, melt caramels and whipping cream, stir until smooth.
Sprinkle baked crust with chocolate chips, pour melted caramel mixture over chips. Sprinkle with reserved 2/3 cup crushed crumbs.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until almost firm. (Bar will be slightly soft in the middle when removed from oven but will set as they cool.)
Agnes Galecka, Ovid
Pumpkin Bread
3 cups sugar 1 tsp. salt
1 cup veg. oil 1 tsp. nutmeg
4 beaten eggs 1 tsp. all spice
1 (16 -ounce) can pumpkin 1 tsp. ground cloves
3 ½ cups sifted flour 1 tsp. cinnamon
2 tsp. baking soda 2/3 cup water
1 tsp. baking powder ½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Cream sugar and oil. Add eggs and pumpkin – mix well – stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and all spices – add to pumpkin mixture alternately with water – mix well – pour into 2 well greased and floured loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees – check in 1 hr. 20 mins. Done when toothpick comes out clean – let stand 10 minutes. Remove, cool.
Raw Broccoli: Cauliflower Salad
1 lg. bunch broccoli cut in small pieces 1 sm. head cauliflower cut small
1 sm. Red onion (chopped) 1 cup raisins
1 sm. package slivered almonds 8-10 slices bacon crispy and crumble
Mix all together. Add 1 cup Miracle Whip – stir until all coated. Chill. Can be made a day ahead and double recipe for large family get together.
Judy Craven, Durand
Lemon Dessert Cake
1 box Lemon cake mix 1 package instant Lemon pudding mix
¾ cup oil ¾ cup water
4 eggs
Beat well with mixer. Pour in greased 9x13 cake pan. Bake 40 mins. Poke holes in cake when it is removed from oven.
Glaze:
2 cups sifted powdered sugar 1 ½ tablespoon water
1 ½ tablespoon melted oleo ¼ cup lemon juice
Mix and pour over hot cake. Very good and moist!
Sandy Maynard, Owosso
Deedee’s Chili
1 pound hamburger 1 red bell pepper (chopped)
1 yellow pepper (chopped) 1 green pepper (chopped)
1 medium onion (chopped) 1 can of Brooks Chili Mix (30 ½ oz)
Using medium to large pan, cook hamburger and chopped onion on stove until hamburger is evenly browned and shows no sign of pink. Break up any large pieces of hamburger to make sure that it has browned all the way through. When finished cooking, add to slow cooker, set slow cooker to low. Chop up your red, yellow and green peppers and add to hamburger mixture in slow cooker along with 1 can of Brooks Quick Chili mix. Cook 3 to 4 hours.
*option
Can add more beans of your choice
Dahlia “DeeDee” Beacham, Owosso
In Loving Memory of Marcia Crawford
Sugar Cookie Recipe
1 cup sugar 3 eggs
1 cup melted butter (2 sticks)
Beat above ingredients in bowl.
½ tsp. baking powder 1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix together with the above.
Add 3 ½ cups flour slowly.
Mix all together, roll into a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Let cool in fridge for an hour or more. Divide up and roll out with a rolling pin. Use cookie cutters of your choice. Put on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes.
Butter Cream Frosting
1 box confectioner’s sugar ½ cup softened butter (1 stick)
1 tsp. vanilla 3-4 tablespoons milk
Mix together with mixer until smooth.
If too thin, add more powdered sugar. If too thick, add more milk.
Enjoy and Merry Christmas!
Robin McNier, Byron
Cranberry Salad
3 small packages Red Jell-O 3 cups sugar
3 cups boiling water 1 package cranberries
3 apples unpeeled 3 oranges unpeeled
1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Mix together and dissolve:
Jell-O, sugar and boiling water.
Grind together:
Cranberries, apples and oranges. Add chopped walnuts, if desired.
Add to Jell-O mixture.
Refrigerate and let set up.
Chocolate Drops
1pound chocolate drop 1 cup crunchy peanut butter
2 ½ tbsp. butter
Melt together above ingredients in microwave.
Drop by teaspoonful onto wax paper. Refrigerate until hardened.
Seven Can Soup
1 16-ounce can of chili 1 16-ounce can of Black Beans
1 16-ounce can great northern beans 1 16-ounce can Pinto Beans
1 16-ounce can corn 1 16-ounce can diced tomatoes
1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chili 8 -ounce cream cheese (optional)
Open cans, do not drain. Pour into large pan and stir until mixed well. Heat over medium heat stirring occasionally. Cook for 20-25 minutes until thoroughly heated through. Cut cream cheese into 8 pieces. Stir in soup mixture until cream cheese is thoroughly melted and mixed into soup.
Nut Goodie Bars
1st layer:
1 12 -ounce package chocolate chips 1 12 -ounce package butterscotch chips
2 cups peanut butter
Melt together and pour half in large cookie sheet. Put in refrigerator to set.
2nd layer:
1 cup margarine or butter ¼ cup vanilla pudding mix (not instant)
½ cup evaporated milk 2 pounds powdered sugar
1 tsp. maple flavoring
Melt margarine in saucepan. Add pudding mix and evaporated milk. Bring to full boil, stirring constantly; Remove from heat, add powdered sugar and maple flavoring. Mix until smooth; spread over chocolate layer.
3rd layer:
Add 2 cups peanuts to remaining chocolate mixture, and spread over pudding mixture. Put in refrigerator to set.
Doris Harper, Perry
