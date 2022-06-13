OWOSSO — Downtown Owosso was abuzz with engines revving, music blaring, the aroma of grilling in the air and a smorgasbord of cars up and down Washington and Exchange streets Sunday afternoon at the 15th Annual Mid-Michigan Custom Car Show.
Andy Genovese, 40, has organized the event for all 15 editions. His love of vehicles inspired him to bring back a car show to Owosso after a previous car show in the city ceased to exist.
“I love seeing what people come up with, the originality of all these vehicles,” Genovese said. “Having people come out and looking at all the cool cars in downtown Owosso, what more can you ask? The car show brings people from out of town to Owosso, and we have other things here that will keep them coming back.”
Kara Perry, Genovese’s sister-in-law, who volunteers at the event yearly, said the 2022 version of the car show had between 130 and 160 cars registered in total.
“We’ve always had the car show every year when I was a child, and then it stopped, and it was awesome that (Genovese) brought it back. It was a fun thing I always did with my parents, coming and walking through the car show.
The cars were ranked from 1-5, with 5 being the best ranking, on 11 factors: paint, engine, audio/video, suspension, wheels, interior, display, body mods, under carriage, trunk or bed and cleanliness. There were 19 classes of cars, including classic, classic muscles, special interest, bikes, mini-trucks and sports. The top three finishing cars in each class received awards.
Mason Kruszkowski, 19, an Owosso resident in a national retired police interceptor car group called Retired Mafia, entered a 2015 Ford Police Interceptor Utility in the special interest class. He said the vehicle was previously used by the Norton Shores Police Department in Muskegon.
“We entered for the fun of it, just to have people look at and enjoy the history of our car,” Kruszkowski said. “It’s had a very interesting life, having spent most of its time as a police vehicle. It has served me justice owning it; I love the thing.”
Kruszkowski said he purchased the vehicle last year because he wants to “get on the Owosso Township Fire Department.”
From customized cars to classics, the 15th Annual Mid-Michigan Custom Car Show truly did offer a variety of cars in the blocked-off streets of downtown Owosso. Perry said all the cars in the 2022 car show were from Michigan, but several people came from hours away to take part.
Aaron Hart traveled from Taylor, a suburb of Detroit, to participate in the show. He said he joined to bring awareness to his foundation, Blue Skies For the Good Guys and Gals, a national fundraising group that honors “veterans, Purple Heart warriors and the families of fallen heroes,” according to the group’s website.
“I enjoy the foundation and taking the veterans and meeting the wounded warriors of this country, that’s my passion with this vehicle,” Hart said.
Hart’s vehicle was a custom-made 2016 AEV Prospector that included a 3-inch lift, a snorkel, a separate outside sound system and a hammock.
