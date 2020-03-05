OWOSSO TWP. — SafeCenter is hosting a “Roaring ’20s” themed dinner and silent auction to celebrate the group’s work.
The dinner will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 30 at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center. The cost is $40 per person.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite style from the 1920s or attend normally dressed. There will be a silent auction, photo station, games and music.
The night will feature a speech from Krystal McCoy, a Shiawassee County resident who is a survivor of domestic violence.
To RSVP for the event, contact Stephanie Molnar, program director and clinical supervisor at SafeCenter by April 17.
SafeCenter is a provider of free and confidential services and resources that address domestic and sexual violence.
