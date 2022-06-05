OWOSSO — Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations will be making a return visit to Owosso June 30 to kick off “Summer Sounds,” a series of six free concerts on Thursday nights at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater near Curwood Castle.
Davis is the lead vocalist for the Detroit-based rhythm and blues, funk, 80s and Motown classic group. Her last visit to the Owosso summer stage came in 2018.
“The biggest memory was the famous veterans tribute — tear-jerker, over 300 people in attendance,” she said.
During a break from that 2018 performance, she asked the service veterans of all branches to come near the front of the stage. She then asked the audience to come up and shake their hands and thank them personally for their service. She said that many veterans, mostly from the Vietnam era, never were thanked properly upon returning home in the 1970s.
Davis, who herself served in the U.S. Army, followed in the footsteps of her mother, the late Bessie Collins, as a professional singer.
“I grew up on the eastside of Detroit, born in Chicago,” Davis said. “My musical influences are Natalie Cole and Alicia Myers and most importantly my mom, who was also a singer with Danny Blue and the Blue Birds.”
A mother of five children who has five grandchildren, she graduated from Charles F. Keterring High School in Detroit. The school is now demolished. She will celebrate her 56th birthday on June 9.
She has a master’s degree in business management and modern dance.
“I am a 35-year-old certified State of Michigan professional secretary,” Davis said.
Davis said she and her band have been together for 13 years and is a two-to 13-piece ensemble.
“My longest running member is Emerson Hall, bassist, and Denzel Person, keyboardist, as well as Preston Gibson, singer. The most impactful is Phil Thorpe (guitarist), music director who supported me in many ways,” she said.
Davis’ band will be a four-piece outfit when she performs live in Owosso again. “Bass, keys, guitar, drums and, yes, the guitarist will be backing vocals,” Davis said.
All of the group members are from the Detroit area, said Davis, who said she has been struck by the friendly atmosphere of the Owosso summer concerts.
“Owosso is the most friendliest, loving and full of smiles,” Davis said. “I have the biggest following out of this area. I think it’s because this is where I debuted my veterans (tribute). It’s funny how you do not know towns like this. I didn’t know they existed. The music business has taken me to venues and locations that I never heard of and gave me a sense of pride in opening my eyes to another way of life through music.”
Davis and her group have played in over 500 venues, she said.
“I typically play 16 gigs a month,” she added.
The other free outdoor shows during “Summer Sounds” will include: The Ben Daniels Band (July 14), which will offer Americana music; Shout, a Beatles tribute band (July 21); the blues-influenced Out of Favor Boys (July 28); Old Days, a tribute to the group Chicago (Aug. 4); and Lookin’ Back, a Bob Seger tribute band (Aug. 11).
All six free concert dates in Owosso this summer will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and will run through Aug. 11, said Amy Jo Brown, the new coordinator of the series for 2022.
Brown said she is a relatively new resident of Owosso but quickly heard of the series and wanted to be a part of it.
“I heard about the free concert series and was so very excited to have it in the community,” Brown said. “When I realized that many of the previous volunteers had to step away for various reasons, I knew I could help ensure the series continued.”
She said she met with current and former city personnel, previous volunteers and others for the planning of the series.
“There are some fantastic people who have worked to build this amazing tradition of free concerts and I am thrilled to not only work with them but continue to make these performances free for the community,” Brown said. “The mark of a thriving and healthy culture is how they treat the arts. If this concert series, along with the Shiawassee Arts Council and other initiatives are any indication, the arts are in good hands in Owosso.”
Brown said the free concerts are funded solely from sponsorships and donations. She said no city funds are used for the series and the support of the community makes it happen.
“We are so very grateful to each and every sponsor and every person who puts a dollar or two into the basket when it is passed at the concert,” Brown said. “Every penny goes right back into the next series of concerts and the amphitheater. Without the community’s support, this series just wouldn’t happen and I’m not sure what would happen to the amazing amphitheater structure.”
