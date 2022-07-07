Elsie Dairy Festival gets underway

ELSIE — The Elsie Dairy Festival kicked off its events today with local yard sales that started at 9 a.m.
The festival will officially begin at 6:45 p.m. today with the Welcome on Main Stage, which will lead into the Pet Talent Show and Talent Show.
The festivities Friday include a Kiddie Tractor Pull at 9 a.m. and the Kiddie Dairy Fun, which runs until noon. The afternoon will see Bingo hosted from 1 to 5 p.m.; Cardio Drumming from 7 to 8 p.m.; NitroJen from 8 to 10 p.m.; and the Elsie Area Fire Department Light Parade at 10:15 pm.
The Elsie Dairy Dash registration begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, while the dash itself starts at 7:30 am. The Elsie Lions Club will host its Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m., during which the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The main event, the Super Parade, starts at 11 a.m. The parade lasts about an hour, going through downtown Elsie. There will be a silent auction from noon until 4 p.m. Bingo will be hosted again from 1 to 5 p.m. The Gemini Circus begins at 3 p.m. and Chuckie D’s BBQ will be available from 4 to 7 p.m.
Jim Pontack will play live music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to end the festival. The Elsie Lions Club will also announce their raffle winners at 8:15 p.m.
During the three-day festival, arts and crafts booths will be open noon to 7 p.m., with more than 24 vendors churning out wares for the public. Golf on the Go will be active from noon until dark, with Schmidt Amusements open from noon to close.
The ice cream booth is open from noon until closing time today, 10 a.m. to close Friday and from noon to close Saturday. The Elsie Lions Club will also host a food tent each day, from noon until 10 p.m.
A list for the events by day, along with registration applications and other information is available at elsiedairyfestival.weebly.com, or on their Facebook page under the Elsie Dairy Festival community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.