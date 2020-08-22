OWOSSO — Owosso-based singer-songwriter Johnny Z — Johnny Stephen Zawacki — announces the release of “Go Away, Rona!” on all major streaming and download platforms.
In addition, a music video is available on the artist’s YouTube channel.
Inspiration for the song came from a casual Facebook post by one of Johnny Z’s friends and fellow musicians, lamenting the inability to perform with his bandmates, attributing this isolation to the coronavirus.
To search in your platform or app of choice, enter key words “go away rona” and/or “johnny z.”
To stream the video, go to https://youtu.be/6NYNbRqjNAU, or simply search by entering the search words already referenced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.