County to plant trees, shrubs at Shiatown

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Shiawassee County officials Monday announced plans to reforest about 200 feet of Shiawassee River bank where the former Shiatown dam impoundment once covered the area.
The Shiawassee County Parks and Recreation Commission is conducting the first of two planting days Oct. 16 at the Shiatown County Park. A second day is planned for spring at an undetermined date.
“There hasn’t been a forest here since the first dam was built in 1840,” parks commission member Larry Johnson noted. “With trees averaging 2-inch diameter trunk size at the outset, this woodlot will have a head start in restoring the barren construction zone riverside area to its natural state.”
In all, officials said, 90 trees and 90 shrubs will be planted within 200 feet of the Shiawassee River.
The $32,000 effort will complete the decade-long effort to remove the former Shiatown dam and restore the river environment.
The original Shiatown dam was constructed in 1840. In 1904, it was replaced and, in 1911, a local utility company sold the dam to Consumers Power, which added 5 feet to its height and used it to generate power until the 1950s.
Consumers transferred ownership of the dam to Shiawassee and Vernon townships in 1955; nine years later, Vernon Township transferred its share to Shiawassee Township. The dam and impoundment were operated as a recreational facility. In the late 1960s Shiawassee County took over ownership.
County officials controlled the dam until 1986, when it was sold to the Grand River Power Company, owned by Okemos attorney Robert Evans. He was the first of four entrepreneurs who purchased the dam in the hope of restoring hydropower generation. None of them succeeded, however, and between 1986 and 1999 there is no documentation that the dam was repaired or maintained.
When the last private owner, Mackinac Generation Inc., failed to pay property taxes, the dam reverted to the state through the Michigan Land Bank. The land bank announced its intention to remove the dam in 2011, citing the high cost of maintaining the dam, and concerns about safety and liability.
Removal began in 2012, and the final portions of the concrete structure were demolished in 2019.
Registered forester Jeff Tuller and Phil Hathaway, the volunteer project coordinator, prepared a plan that will includes 18 different tree species to promote habitat diversity.
Volunteers, parks commissioners and county staff will make up the 40-person work crew. Equipment and operators’ time have been donated.
The plan includes a five-year watering schedule, tree staking and fence guards so plants will have time to become established.
Project funding is through the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN), the Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR), and the Shiawassee County Waste Management Fund. The Friends contribution is a result of the revenues earned from Michigan’s Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Department in its role as overseer of the dam removal.
Some volunteer positions for the projected three-hour work session are available. Lunch and water will be provided. Contact Phil Hathaway at philhath@gmail.com.
