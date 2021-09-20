Durand officials look ahead to Halloween-themed events

DURAND — People in Durand seem to be fond of autumn. The city hosts the End of Summer Cruisin’ car show, the upcoming Harvest Fest — and now, a Halloween decorating contest.
The contest is open to homes in Durand, the village of Bancroft and businesses that belong to the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event. Judging begins Oct. 30 and winners will be announced Oct. 31.
“We’re looking for fall, spooky and happy Halloween themes,” Chamber Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld said. “We are hoping people just get creative. I’m looking forward to seeing what they come up with.”
The top three business winners will receive plaques, while gift certificates from local businesses will be presented to the top three home winners.
“We’ve got people already talking about it on Facebook, saying they think they’ve got third-place covered. It’s great,” she said.
The contest was the brainchild of Jeff Brands, city council and beautification committee member. Wolsfeld said she liked the idea immediately.
“We saw a lot of decorated houses in Durand last Halloween,” Wolsfeld said. “I go to other little towns in Michigan, and it looks like Halloween is becoming the second Christmas for decorating. I thought, why not pep up Halloween this fall here?”
After a COVID-19-forced hiatus last year, the chamber’s Harvest Fest is back, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 in downtown Durand.
Sponsored by Randy Wise Durand car dealership, Harvest Fest is a free, family-oriented event featuring pumpkin decorating, bounce toys, crafts, vision screenings, a vendor fair, firetrucks to touch and firefighters and police officers to meet, games and treats.
“The Harvest Fest is geared toward children and families,” Wolsfeld said, noting 500 people came to the 2019 Harvest Fest. “We’re adding new things all the time.”
As always, City Clerk/Treasurer Lisa David along with City Manager Cameron Horvath will lead the pumpkin-decorating. Make-and-take crafts will be presented by the Durand branch of the Shiawassee District Library. A duck pond will be set up by the Durand Eagle Riders.
New this year is the Lions Club of Durand’s Kidsight trailer. Kidsight, a national Lions program, offers children free vision screenings for children of any age, no income restrictions. If a child fails the screening, their parents will be given the information and referred to an optometrist or ophthalmologist for an appointment.
The Kidsight trailer will be parked near Hiram’s Dining Hall and Teaser’s Hair and Nail Salon on Saginaw. No appointment is needed.
“We’re still looking for a facepainter and more vendors,” Wolsfeld said.
