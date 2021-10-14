MORRICE — The Morrice branch of the Community District Library, 300 Main St., will host a pumpkin sculpting event at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 28.
Under the direction of S3Arts, participants will use clay modeling tools to peel into layers of pumpkins to add detail to their jack-O’-lanterns.
Register under “Events” online at mycdl.org, in person at the branch, or by calling (517) 625-7911.
