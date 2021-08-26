River group takes lead on bridge walk

CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River is partnering with the cities of Owosso and Corunna to continue the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk, set for 8 a.m. Sept. 6.
The Friends has worked closely with longtime event organizers Donna Kerridge and Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge to begin managing the event this year, with the continuing involvement of the Kerridges. This will be the 18th year for the event, officials said.
“I am excited to partner with the Friends on the Labor Day Bridge Walk,” Donna Kerridge said in a press release. “They have strong roots in this community and are an ideal group to work with and grow the walk. The walk is an important way for Owosso and Corunna to come together and celebrate the ties that keep them together.”
Kirk Riley, executive director of the Friends, echoed Kerridge’s comments.
“We are thrilled and honored to be asked to manage the Labor Day Bridge Walk,” Riley said in the release. “This is an event with a long history of increasing access to the James Miner Trail and spotlighting the importance of the Shiawassee River to the Owosso and Corunna communities. The walk emphasizes fitness, getting into the great outdoors and coming together as a community. Let’s walk together on Sept. 6.”
The Owosso-Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk launched in 2004 as a joint partnership between the Owosso and Corunna mayors, taking inspiration from the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on the same day. Each year participants travel 31/2 miles down the James Miner Trail from Curwood Castle Park to McCurdy Park by “walking, running, or even pushing a stroller.”
The larger Mackinac Bridge Walk began in 1958 and allows people walk the length of the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day. Walkers are traditionally led by the governor of Michigan.
For a small fee, attendees can fill up at a pancake breakfast, hosted by Chuck Kerridge and the city of Corunna inside Corunna’s Community Center after the walk.
Registration for the walk is free. Bus transportation back to Owosso at the end of the walk is available (for $2/person or $6/family) and optional T-shirts are available for $8. Pre-registration for the event (as well as prepaid t-shirt orders and bus tickets) is preferred and is available at shiawasseeriver.org.
Meijer and Great Harvest Bread Co. will sponsor this year’s walk. For more information, visit shiawasseeriver.org.
