OWOSSO — “Lifting Our Praise” is the theme of Mike Reath’s and Lynn Webster’s Sunday event when they sing at the First United Methodist Church at the 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. worship services.
A combination of familiar songs and newer songs will be shared. A love offering will be accepted, and the public is invited to attend, according to Pastor Deane Wyllys.
The two are selecting songs for a CD project planned for in the near future.
The church is located at 1500 N. Water St.
