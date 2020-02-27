OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering drawing basics for beginning/intermediate levels with Philip Ruehle on Tuesdays, March 10 - April 28.
The eight-week course from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. will explore many of the principles and techniques of representational drawing while working with different genres (still life, figure, landscape, and architecture).
Each week will consist of a demo at the beginning of class followed by one-on-one instruction. No previous experience is necessary.
The cost is $155 for members and $165 for guests.
For information, call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354.
