OWOSSO — SUMMERPraise! concert season continues at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater, 229 N. Water St., with Stronghold Quartet.
The group consists of lead singer Dennis Byers, bass Bill Neathamer, tenor Don Byers and baritone Jim Kitchen. The Byers brothers – sons of the late Dan Byers and Diana Byers-Webster — and sound man Dan Dodd grew up in Owosso, graduating from Owosso High School.
The Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, however, is the rain site, if necessary.
Individuals attending the Stronghold concert this week and next are reminded to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing is required and use of masks is optional. There is no restroom available. An offering will be taken for the group.
