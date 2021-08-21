Concert slated in McClintock Park

LAINGSBURG — Ann Arbor-based national touring band Erin Zindle and The Ragbirds will perform Sunday in McClintock Park.
The show, slated from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, is part of the Local Roots Concert Series, organized by local marijuana dispensary Local Roots Cannabis.
“With a genre-bending hybrid of indie-pop melodies, global-infused beats, rock guitar riffs, conscious lyrics and virtuosic fiddling, Erin Zindle and The Ragbirds deliver something that’s hard to define,” organizers noted in a press release. “Their music is equally danceable, intelligent, and vulnerable — a rare combination in an increasingly marketing-driven industry.”
Concessions will be offered by Laingsburg’s Dairy Den. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, cooler, and “their dancing shoes.”
For more information, call Ronda Liskey at (517) 881-4840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.