OWOSSO — Oktoberfest officially kicked off Friday with State Rep. Frederick ceremonially tapping the first keg to begin the festivities.
“I’m delighted to be a part of the ceremony again and hopefully this year we will see a world record broken,” Frederick said before tapping the keg.
Jeff Deason, president/CEO of the Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce, which organized Oktoberfest, said the ceremony harkens back to the original Oktoberfest in Germany as a way to honor local officials.
The “biergarten” was open Friday night and Deason encouraged people to come out today, noting the weather should be good.
One of this year’s highlights is a world record attempt tonight. At approximately 8:45 p.m., weightlifter Casey Lambert will attempt a Guinness World Record for “most weight squatted overhead in one minute.”
The current record was set in 2017 at 4,042 pounds, He will be attempting to surpass 5,000 pounds with a 154.32-pound barbell. Lambert must complete 33 repetitions in one minute to reach his goal.
Frederick said the event offers an exclamation point to the summer season.
“This has become to the people of Greater Owosso a closeout celebration for the season. It ushers people in and gets them ready for the holidays. It gives people a chance to relax after a long summer,” Frederick said.
Frederick said he enjoys the food Oktoberfest has to offer and his favorite beer is Rochester Mills Oktoberfest, which is brewed in Rochester.
Oktoberfest will feature the 35-piece German band Ein Prosit from noon to 3 p.m. today.
Returning this year will be authentic German food, as well. Oktoberfest has received permission to use a 200-year-old family recipe for traditional German bratwurst from a butchery near Munich. The recipe has been tested and perfected by Willi’s Sausage Co. of Frankenmuth.
“You won’t get those anywhere else. They’re amazing,” Deason said.
Admission to the biergarten is $10 per day or $15 for a weekend armband. Designated drivers will be provided free admission and a special armband for complimentary nonalcoholic beverages.
The entire event is open to the public and those under 21 are allowed everywhere, including the biergarten.
For a schedule of events, visit facebook.com/oktoberfestinowossoor oktoberfestinowosso.org.
