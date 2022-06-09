OWOSSO — Curwood Festival announced its 2022 Heritage Parade plaque winners Tuesday:
n Best Marching Unit: Corunna High School Marching Cavaliers
n Best Community Unit: Golf Cart Mafia
n Best Musical Unit: Flint Scottish Pipe Band
n Best Overall Unit: Elf Khurafeh Shrine Motorcycle Drill team
n Best Use of Theme: Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club
n Chairman’s Award: Impact Dance Collective
