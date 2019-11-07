LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg High School drama club’s production of “Cinderella” opens Nov. 21.
According to the club, the Rodgers and Hammerstein version of the famous fairy tale brings the tale of Cinderella to the stage with not one, but three costume transformations. In total, the show has 27 characters in multiple parts and numerous costume changes.
The elaborate costume requirements were a challenge for the costume crew, headed by senior Anna Ludlow, who taught herself to sew when she was young and has been part of various theater costume crews since middle school.
Ludlow’s aunt, Jamie Heeringa, has been costuming shows for more than 30 years and offered help. She also reached out to the theater community in Grand Rapids and they responded. Shelly Urbane and Tom Kaechele, with Spectrum Theatre at Grand Rapids Community College, offered their costume shop and theater students to build vests and peasant shirts for the cast.
Heeringa worked with Ludlow to build five original ball gowns, the fairy godmother’s dress and the stepmother’s dress. Ludlow single-handedly constructed Cinderella’s ball gown, complete with hand beaded Swarovski crystals.
“Cinderella” will run for four days: 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22, noon and 7 p.m. Nov. 23, and 1 p.m. Nov. 24. There will also be a Princess Tea Fundraiser at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 23 after the Saturday matinee.
Tickets for all shows and the Princess Tea are available at ticketor.com/laingsburgdrama/tickets?pageid=143866 or at the door.
