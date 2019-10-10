CORUNNA — The Corunna branch of the Community District Library will host an art exhibit reception featuring Corunna artist Jennifer Ross from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1.
The library is hosting the “Faces of Corunna” exhibit in celebration of Corunna’s sesquicentennial.
“The exhibit features portraits of an artist, first responders, educators, and volunteers who help make Corunna a better place. The exhibit will bring attention to how these people have enriched the lives of our citizens through their actions. We are hopeful it will inspire others to do the same,” says Cathy Cramner Corunna Branch Manager.
The portraits will be on display at the library through Dec. 28. The paintings will be available for purchase and a portion of the sales will benefit the Friends of the Community District Library.
People portrayed include artist Bonnie Brown; deputy Craig Lawson; firefighters Dylan Cook and Lisa Higbee; Corunna Elementary School Principal Stacy Regan; Elsa Meyer Elementary teacher Kelly Fry; Keith and Diane Johnson; Dave and Rose Harvey; and Dick and Margaret Waters.
Brochures will be available at the reception with depictions of each portrait and also brief explanations of why the artist chose the subjects for her works.
Ross is a graduate of University of Michigan-Flint.
